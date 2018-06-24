Letter: Bring on the insults

I'm sick and tired of "know it alls" who are so consumed by their hatred for President Donald Trump that they are incapable of recognizing the reality of the world around them.

Trump haters obviously have contracted "Trump Derangement Syndrome." Their main political thrust is insults. Most of these people are nothing but arrogant, elitist leftists.

Those of us who are letter-writing conservatives are bombarded a few days later with name calling insults. Many Americans are tired of the name-calling and being talked down to and as a result, all of us "deplorables" voted for Donald Trump. Accept it as it is. He is the President of the U.S.A., and thank God for that!

Examples of leftist logic:

What would you call a group of young men from Central America (MS- 13) who indiscriminately rape , kill, and torture their victims? Are they "normal" people trying to immigrate into our country, or "animals"?

Or, Obama comparing Republicans to Iranian hardliners, or labeling NRA members as terrorists.

Or, our elected Democrats, including our Democratic Senator, Michael Bennet, who were overly concerned in regard to confirming our new CIA Director, Gina Haspel, fearing she would be too harsh on terrorists because she was previously involved in waterboarding. How stupid is that logic when these terrorists cut off people's heads, burn people alive, and throw people off buildings and fly commercial jets into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon killing over 3,000 Americans.

How about some statements from other democratically elected representatives.

Or, Tim Kaine, former Democratic VP nominee , "Democrats must fight in the streets against President Trump's administration." Really?

Or, Diane Feinstein (D), "When the gunman realizes that nobody else is armed he will lay down his weapon and turn himself in … that's just human nature." Excuse me!

Or, Rahm Emanuel (D), Chicago Mayor, "Chicago always has and will be a sanctuary city. You are safe here in Chicago." On Thanksgiving weekend, 51 people were shot and six were killed.

Maxine Waters (D) California, "They were waving the American Flag and I thought that was outrageous behavior."

There are so many more dumb statements from elected Democratic leaders I'd like to share, but space is limited.

Stan Rachesky

Glenwood Springs