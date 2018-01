What a poor put-upon soul N. Guy Eniquoc must be (PI Jan. 14 letters). Imagine the terrible inconvenience of spending two seconds to scan to the bottom of letters to the editor to see if N. Guy deems it worthy of his precious, valuable time. I opened this letter with my name per N. Guy's request so only other readers will know what a hyper-sensitive snowflake I think N. Guy is.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle