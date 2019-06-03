Letter: Buddy Program recognizes grads

The Buddy Program, along with our greater community, is so proud to recognize the 42 young men and women who have been participants in our programs and who graduated this year.

They are too numerous to list here, but they know who they are,

Many of them have had support from their caring adult mentor, and many have been involved as mentors to younger youth at the elementary or middle schools in their communities.

Additionally, many of these graduates have participated in our Outdoor Leadership courses at Basalt, Roaring Fork or Rifle High schools, a group mentoring model where students support their peers and have an adult role model in our staff who serve as course leaders.

We also would like to recognize the seniors who received a continuing education scholarship from our organization. They include: Logan Erickson, Emma Ernst, Edgar Ortiz, Nayeli Rivera, Fernando Ruiz and Alondra Torres. Thank you to the many donors who helped make these scholarships possible.

Take care graduates; remember who mentored you and don’t forget to give that back as you move forward in life.

Lindsay Lofaro

Aspen