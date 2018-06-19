Letter: Bullets brought freedom

Fred Stewart (PI-6/10 letters) questions the patriotism of Second Amendment supporters and wonders if they'll vote. I know I'd vote against any mealy mouthed pacifist that wanted to restrict my gun rights.

Fred also opines a vote is mightier than a bullet. After Bobby Kennedy won the California primary, a bullet vetoed the vote. Same thing happened to his brother, John. Abe Lincoln was "recalled" by a bullet, not a ballot.

In Fred's world the vote is supreme, but history and reality point to the bullet having the last word.

May the Lord bless the NRA, because without bullets there would be no freedom to vote.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle