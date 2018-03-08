Letter: Buttercup rants

I'm pretty tired of buttercup Republicans spewing clichéd nonsensical talking points. It is a sad day when high school students have more good sense than a sheriff. Lou likely wants his deputies to be met by an assault rifle with high capacity clips so he can bring in his Bearcat.

Yes, we do blame the cars, and spend billions to make them safer. CDOT spends other billions to improve the roads for safety, even while buttercups are stealing DOT funding. Buttercup abortion rants about late term are uninformed. That 1 percent have something very wrong happening to mom or baby. Their defunding of Planned Parenthood is uninformed. In Colorado in 2015 they prevented 60,000 teen pregnancies and another 20,000 unwanted pregnancies with IUDs and other prevention devices. They fully inform and test when the lady wants to go full term and become a single mom.

Buttercups rant about abortions, but as soon as the baby is born they drop our programs for child care, health, education or support for a mom struggling with mercenary buttercups they rent from and work for at a minimum wage. Pea-brained parrots would do a better job of creating a healthy community.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale