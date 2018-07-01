Letter: Caine Albrecht’s family appreciates support

I can't even begin to express my gratitude for the love and support from the community, after the unexpected loss of my son, Caine Albrecht. The outpouring of cards, donations, food, love and support is keeping my family afloat during this difficult time.

Words cannot express how much we appreciate all of our friends, family and community for loving us. We are asking that people donate to the Way of Compassion or to the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program at KDNK in honor and spirit of Caine. We also encourage those with addiction to know you are not alone.

Caine would not want silence, he would want people to talk about this, to support those in need, and to seek help. There will be a celebration of Caine's life Aug. 25. An announcement and details will be posted in the near future for those who would like to participate. Thank you to our local EMS, police, and to Valley View Hospital ER staff who gave it their all for our son.

Jenell Hilderbrand

Glenwood Springs