Letter: Call me ‘brainless’

I got an education before "political correctness" was part of the curriculum. So, educate me…

Isn't an area without a road "roadless"?

Isn't something that won't harm you considered "harmless"?

Isn't an object that doesn't move "motionless"?

Aren't those expensive dogs that don't have hair called "hairless"?

A lot of people pay their bills on line. It's called "paperless."

But a person who doesn't have a home isn't "homeless"?

I guess I'm clueless!

Jean Pristas

New Castle