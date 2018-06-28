Letter: Call me ‘brainless’
I got an education before "political correctness" was part of the curriculum. So, educate me…
Isn't an area without a road "roadless"?
Isn't something that won't harm you considered "harmless"?
Isn't an object that doesn't move "motionless"?
Aren't those expensive dogs that don't have hair called "hairless"?
A lot of people pay their bills on line. It's called "paperless."
But a person who doesn't have a home isn't "homeless"?
I guess I'm clueless!
Jean Pristas
New Castle