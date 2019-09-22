Letter: Cameras might deter trafficking

Kudos on the recent successful sting on the despicable men seeking to have sex with young teens. In light of the fact that human trafficking is not subsiding but growing, and that we have two new very large truck stops in West Glenwood Springs, I’d like to propose an idea: that CDOT put in surveillance cameras in order to deter human trafficking in a very ripe area for that sort of activity, right next to the highway. I don’t know if that would interfere with privacy laws, but it is worth looking into.

Annie Uyehara

Glenwood Springs