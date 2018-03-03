Letter: Check your facts

It is time people check their facts. Don't rely on FOX, CNN or your friend's Facebook post. You really need to dig for the facts. Look for what makes the USA different from the rest of the world.

You will find that we have no greater mental health problems here than anywhere else. You will find that our schools and public facilities are guarded as well or better than those in the rest of the world. You will find that the USA has more guns and easier access to guns than most of the rest of the world. You will also find that the USA has more deaths by gun than most of the rest of the world.

It is obvious if you check the facts that more guns mean more deaths. It is obvious that we need to do what most of the rest of the world has done successfully — eliminate guns designed for mass killing and have strict control over all other guns. As is the case for the rest of the world we will still have law abiding, sane citizens with guns for self protection and sport.

Munro Wilcox

Glenwood Springs