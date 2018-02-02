Letter: Check your roots

Kirchenwitz, Kirchenwitz. It doesn't sound Ute, Sioux or Assiniboine. It's not a Native American name.

It doesn't sound like the name of a family that crossed the desert walking north through generations to bend over in the cruel sun and cold, picking fruit and vegetables while camping in line cabins with no water and one light bulb, making some landowner wealthy, while dreaming of going home with a pittance to people who love and respect them, in a land they were born to and miss.

No, it sounds like the name of someone whose parents stepped off a ship and got rubber-stamped into American citizenship by a generous country that put them on a train going west to a suburb where their boy can buy a big truck and complain about people stealing their $8 an hour job at the 7-Eleven. Pitiful.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale