Letter: Chief Wilson a big help to VALE Board

As many of you know, after 35 years of service, Glenwood Springs’ Police Chief Terry Wilson retired on Sept. 3, 2019.

Many of you don’t know Chief Wilson’s contributions to our community went well beyond his role as police chief.

The VALE (Victims and Law Enforcement) Board of Glenwood Springs would like to congratulate the chief on his retirement, as well as thank him for his valuable contribution to this board over the years.

The VALE Board was established to assist crime victims in our community. We meet monthly and assist with up to $500 towards unrecoverable losses. We also provide funding assistance for larger nonprofit entities in our community that work for victims.

Chief Wilson has been actively assisting this board since its inception several years ago. Chief Terry Wilson clearly wanted victims to know their rights and wanted to provide as many resources as possible to victims. Chief Wilson’s contributions to this board were always fair, valuable and victim oriented.

Thank you, Chief Wilson, for all that you did for our community and for the victims. If you want more information about the VALE Board, please go to the city of Glenwood Springs website: https://www.gwsco.gov/209/VALE.

Sincerely,

Glenwood Springs Victims and Law Enforcement Board