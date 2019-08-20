Letter: City Hall is out of touch

Has it occurred to anyone on City Council that maybe the citizens of Glenwood Springs enjoy living in a sleepy mountain town without high-rise hotels going into the confluence area or elsewhere? Could we possibly have had enough of the rapid development? I think the only people that want more development in Glenwood Springs is our City Manager (recent transplant) and the Council members that have alternative motives (i.e. greed). Our City Hall is truly out of touch what our town is all about or what our citizens want.

James Bush

Glenwood Springs