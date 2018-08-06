Letter: Clerk candidate responds

In response to the letter last week by Jean Alberico, I do have a banner stating that I will "McClean Up The Clerk and Recorders Office." This refers not only to the three prosecuted embezzlements that have occurred under Alberico's management, but also other problems that potentially exist in the Clerk's office due to her mismanagement.

Regarding embezzlements, one employee embezzlement is unacceptable. Why did she not institute controls immediately after the first to avoid the second and third embezzlement? It is surprising that she was not forced to resign due to such careless disregard for the taxpayer's funds.

I do not question the professionalism of the employees of the Clerk's office. I do not question Alberico's personal honesty. However, one must question her competency as a manager and leader. If there were these problems in handling cash, have there been similar lapses in recording deeds or in registering voters?

I can change the Clerk's Office for the better. With more than 30 years administrative (18 in public administration) and management experience in both the public and private sector, I understand how to ensure that cash is properly accounted for. With a fresh eyes approach, I will improve systems, improve customer service, and make records more readily available.

I have the experience. I also have the education necessary to manage efficiently. My industrial engineering degree helps me streamline processes. My law degree enables me to understand how the law impacts the office and ensure that the election process and other functions are done exactly as prescribed by law.

Recently I completed a masters in administration, which has helped me remain current on computer systems, cyber security and the new generations entering the workforce.

All my degrees I paid for myself and earned while working full time. Being a hard worker, I will be the first into the office and last out. I will know what the employees are doing and will be a professional steward of the taxpayer's money.

Bonnie McLean

candidate for Garfield County Clerk & Recorder

Carbondale