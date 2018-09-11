Letter: Cliffed out!?

That is the first time I have ever heard of cliffed out from a newspaper. Thank goodness for rescue teams. I have never head of anyone getting cliffed out on Mount Sopris. That really surprises me.

Glad they are safe and sound, but I can't imagine the cost of going hiking and being rescued by a team, and even with helicopters involved. That must have run up quite a tab for an outing like that. Am I the only one who hasn't heard that word before?

A sign of the times.

Audrey Jane Spaulding

Carbondale