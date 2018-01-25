Letter: Climate policy needed

"Weather vs Climate" (Jan 10) says we might be able to save the ski industry, but it doesn't seem likely.

The ski season will be markedly shorter and revenue from ticket sales alone will drop in the coming decades by hundreds of millions to billions of dollars, according to climate scientists at NCAR. But, how much depends on whether or not we limit global greenhouse gas emissions now with policy change — lightbulbs and carpools are not going to move the needle (Power Magazine).

We need national legislation with a global impact to have even a chance to avert "catastrophic" global warming and we've only got a decade or so left to phase out fossil fuels if we're to do that (National Academy of Sciences/IPCC).

The good news is that we have a proven plan that can transition the global economy to clean energy within that time frame, if we act now. And it won't cost taxpayers or consumers anything. In fact, it will give people extra spending cash every month.

This isn't economy theory. It's been working in British Columbia for eight years, lowering taxes and energy bills while creating jobs and creating the best economy in Canada (The Economist).

The policy they've used is called "carbon fee-and-dividend." All fossil fuel corporations pay an annually increasing carbon pollution fee, and all of that money is given directly to every taxpayer in equal monthly "dividend" checks.

As the fee makes oil, coal and gas more and more expensive than clean energy, people will use their "dividend" money to buy solar/wind energy and make an increasing profit every year. This is projected to increase U.S. GDP over $70 billion annually (citizensclimatelobby.org) and create over 5 million good-paying, permanent, local clean energy jobs, over 70,000 of them in Colorado (Google Stanford University's "Solutions Project 50 States").

Carbon fee-and-dividend in the U.S. will have a global "domino" effect, using market forces, rather than toothless international agreements, to force other nations to cut their emissions as much as we do.

Pete Kuntz

Northglenn