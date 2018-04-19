Letter: Close look at South Canyon plan

When the possible developer of South Canyon mentions that he only wants 30 or 40 acres out of the close to 2,000 acres that the city owns, we need to look at that closely.

He wants to develop the hot springs, which is the heart of the canyon along with its important wetlands, and it's obviously the biggest attraction commercially. To surround the heart of that canyon with RV spots is unconscionable. On top of that he wants to put primitive campgrounds in the box canyon which is the lungs, the life of that canyon. It is truly the hidden secret of boisterous, vibrant life; an oasis in the midst of that rather dry and fire ravaged canyon.

So, we need to look closely at that statement "I only want 30 or 40 acres." I only want your bank account and your house, you can keep the rest of your assets.

"A well taken care of today will pave the way to a well taken care of tomorrow." Let's honor the decisions our past community leaders made for the good of our children and grandchildren and our precious dwindling wildlife and protect our open space. When is enough enough? When is growth just for growth's sake counterintuitive?

If you want a place to take your kids, grandparents and dogs and just have a nearby, fascinating commune with nature, please get involved in this issue.

It's already been stated that dogs will not be allowed on the new single-track trails. So, already special-interest groups are carving up this open space. Let's keep it truly open for all. Take a hike, check it out for yourselves and make your voices heard. I would like to see all activities including bike trails banned from the box canyon.

Ruth Sears

Glenwood Springs