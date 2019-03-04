Letter: Cloud seeding danger

Silver iodide used to "cloud seed" is comprised of silver nitrate, which is in the same category as cyanide and carbon monoxide — an inorganic compound. Scientifically, metals in an oxidation state, abnormal to the body, become toxic.

Cloud seeders are pushing their "product" just as the fluoride/dentist scam of the 1960s that bleeds dangerous neurotoxins into today's water systems. A few people misinterpreted scientific information at the expense of everyone else's cancer, or who knows what major eye and kidney damage occurs.

When you do something unnatural to the environment, Grandmother Earth will then take over to rectify the mistake. An example: the lush grasslands of the Great Plains that existed for millions of years until 1890. The grass had roots twenty feet deep into the thick topsoil. Greedily, the government began their extermination policy campaign to rid the Plains of billions of hooves (Bison) that regulated the carbon input/output. The result is Grandmother Earth's Fever we feel today.

In 2018 the Crystal River barely trickled into Carbondale. Fields getting a hundred bales of hay produced 10, yet they've been cloud seeding for years.

Proponents of mining are fooling skiers into thinking their product will make snow for them, except for 2017/18. They claim only minimal environmental and energy impact. Should we hope it isn't their grandchildren that feel the adverse affects of their chemical contamination?

(Please attend the meeting Thursday at 5:30 at Basalt's RFC's River Center to voice opposition)

Recommended Stories For You

Scott Barta

Carbondale