Letter: Coal Basin Memorial

The campaign to raise funds for a Coal Basin Memorial sign at the entrance to Coal Basin adjacent to Redstone's historic Coke Ovens and the monument in recognition of the Mid Continent mining era is moving forward because of the generosity of our residents and our communities.

The desire to recognize the sacrifice of the many who worked in the valley's coal mine activities has (as of today) the generous and very welcome support from the following: Alpine Bank, town of Marble, Garfield County, Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association, the West Elk Loop Scenic and Historic Byway, and Mt. Sopris Historic Society.

Funds will be used for design, construction, installation, and maintenance. We hope the project can be completed by the end of the summer of 2018.

Contributions to the project can be sent to MSHS (Mt. Sopris Historical Society) Monument Fund, Attn: Dorothea Farris, at 42 Tybar Ranch Road, Carbondale, CO 81623.

Many thanks to Bill Jochems and Darrell Munsell, research; Jason Jaynes, design; Dorothea Farris, fundraising.

Coal Basin Memorial Committee

