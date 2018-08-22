Letter: Coal industry taking precedence over states

The EPA is now considering a new rule for coal-fired power plants that would leave the question of emissions from the plants up to the states they are in. This would change the EPA rule formulated in the last presidency that applied stricter standards to coal-fired power plants throughout the country. Burning coal produces emissions that are immediately harmful to health as well as harmful by contributing to climate change.

Oddly, the federal government is threatening to sue the State of California over its rules for emissions from vehicles. California has been a world leader for stricter emissions and better mileage for vehicles; ahead of the U.S. standards.

So, in a case where a state wants more protection, it should not be allowed. Would this mean that a state that wanted stricter emission standards for coal burning — or even the end of coal burning — would be stopped?

Is it not concerning that in one question of air quality states may have the discretion, but in another they may not?

And what about emissions from a coal plant that drift to another state? In the past, acid rain from sulfur emissions was created by plants far to the west. New national regulations stopped most of those emissions. It is clear that the wants of the coal industry are being placed ahead of the wants and needs of the people.

Patrick Hunter

Carbondale