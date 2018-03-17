Letter: Coffee spray

I'm certain that Mr. Beaton's column last Thursday regarding mass shootings was not meant to be humorous, but his speculation that the president would go running into a building with an active shooter inside was a coffee-spitting moment, to be sure.

Empathy and bravery don't appear to be Mr. Trump's foremost strengths (whereas bullying, tweeting, and alternative reality-building clearly are). C'mon, Glenn! If five-time Vietnam deferment Cadet Bone Spurs wouldn't run into the jungle, why would you ever think he would ever run into a school?

Dana Andersen

New Castle