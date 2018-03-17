Letter: Coffee spray
March 17, 2018
I'm certain that Mr. Beaton's column last Thursday regarding mass shootings was not meant to be humorous, but his speculation that the president would go running into a building with an active shooter inside was a coffee-spitting moment, to be sure.
Empathy and bravery don't appear to be Mr. Trump's foremost strengths (whereas bullying, tweeting, and alternative reality-building clearly are). C'mon, Glenn! If five-time Vietnam deferment Cadet Bone Spurs wouldn't run into the jungle, why would you ever think he would ever run into a school?
Dana Andersen
New Castle
