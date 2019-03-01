Letter: Columnist ignored future costs of fossil fuel industry

In response to Eric Carlson's one-sided opinion on the benefits of burning fossil fuels, (Feb. 28, Post Independent) he didn't talk about energy efficiency, the needed transition to renewable energy, or passing on a better future to our children.

And he ignores all of the different financial costs associated with the coming droughts, floods, early season tornadoes and hurricanes to our public infrastructure and private properties. These costs will be spread upon our country and we will all pay more for these losses.

Tom Mooney

Aspen