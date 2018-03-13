Letter: Come caucus, independently

Do you want to have a voice in America's political future? Are you extremely frustrated with the current political establishment? Join us for an independent voter town hall/caucus meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at the Glenwood Springs Library.

All registered independent/unaffiliated voters from Garfield, Pitkin, Mesa and Eagle counties, and many other surrounding counties, are invited to attend this historic event. This caucus could be the first of its kind in the nation in recent American history.

Independents no longer have to sit on the sidelines and watch the Democratic and Republican parties dictate the future of the American people. Join the independent movement that is sweeping America today. Remember, independents represent 47 percent of the registered voters in America. We have the power to make positive change in America's broken political system that has been ruled by the Democratic and Republican parties for too many years.

We will discuss the impacts that a loose coalition of democratic free-thinking independents can have on the 2018 and 2020 elections. We will also discuss how independents can get on the ballot in the November 2018 election. Bring an open mind and a bunch of your independent-voter friends to this historic event.

It is now up to independents to bring democracy back to America.

Randy Fricke

meeting organizer

New Castle