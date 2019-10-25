Letter: Compass Peak Imaging pricing is more reasonable

I would like to commend Compass Peak Imaging on taking the high road opposite Valley View Hospital. Yes, it does pay to compare and I wish that we would have had that option years ago. I know that Miss Kulwiec was the best Radiologist at Valley View Hospital (VVH) and had tried for a years to have VVH be more reasonable in their pricing. My doctor couldn’t even keep up with the constant rise in cost for an MRI at VVH and just gave up quoting me a price. They would raise their prices consistently since there was no competition in town.

Now that there is a new and more reasonable place to have your CT scan, MRI, x-ray or ultrasound done, VVH has taken to weekly ads that say “No need to compare.” Flags are prominently displayed with the same message at their offices above GMA. For a long time we paid upwards of $2,500 for an MRI and when Compass Peak Imaging opened their door and offered that same service for $995. Guess who followed suit? Yes, VVH reduced their price practically overnight. I felt so cheated as we paid their exorbitant prices all these years. I would just ask VVH to stop their weekly advertising and put those dollars toward the goal of not being the most expensive Hospital in the Valley. Please support Compass Peak Imaging, they are a wonderful and skilled group and have the shown great integrity and fair pricing. Valley View Hospital had their chance to be fair for years but chose to take advantage of us patients.

Mogli Cooper,

Carbondale