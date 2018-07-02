Letter: Confusing fuel restrictions

As we head into the summer vacation season, one clear way to better air quality and lower gas prices is to fill our tanks with E15 — gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol. Unfortunately, consumers across most of Colorado do not have that option at the pump this summer.

In April, President Trump pledged his commitment to allow E15 year-round, but the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has yet to remove the outdated regulatory barrier which prevents fuel retailers from offering ethanol blends greater than 10 percent from June 1 to Sept.15 across most of the country.

As an ethanol producer, I'm proud to make a cleaner burning, lower cost fuel approved for all vehicles 2001 and newer — which is nine out of 10 cars on the road. On average, E15 cuts carbon emissions by an average of 43 percent. Ethanol has a naturally high octane rating — 113 — to help engines run cooler, longer and make better horsepower gains. Plus ethanol made from corn is a renewable fuel source produced right here in Colorado.

Our economy is largely dependent on both tourism and agriculture, making the need for the year-round sale of E15 critical to the economic success of communities across the state. Access to E15 would also put a little extra money into the pockets of Colorado families traveling the roads on vacation this summer. If E15 were sold year-round, consumers on average would save 3-10 cents per gallon.

There's no good reason to limit access to E15 year-round. As Coloradans, we deserve cleaner air and more choices at the pump. Join me in calling on the EPA to remove the barrier and allow for year-round sales of E15.

Dan Sanders

Recommended Stories For You

vice president, Front Range Energy

Windsor