Letter: ‘Congratulations’ to City Council
Congratulations to the City Council on its recent marginal decision to drive the first stake in the destruction of a priceless asset for which so many have worked so long. Shortness of vision will come back to haunt us in years to come. We will remember the three votes to keep Seventh Street open. We will also remember the four who acceded to the few who cannot get past their autocentric ways.
Howard Raley
Glenwood Springs
