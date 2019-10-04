Letter: Consider a performing arts center for the confluence area

I was riding down the tram when my attention was drawn to the confluence area. I enjoyed the view of Two Rivers Park, across the river from the confluence area, and noted that it is a fairly large park. I also know that Veltus Park, another fairly large park, is just down the street. Does Glenwood Springs really need another smaller park in this area? Commercial development would be a disaster, so what would be a good use for that property? The answer: how about a performing arts center?

Approximately 15 years ago the City of Glenwood Springs was successful in floating a bond issue for a new community center that included a swimming pool and a performing arts center. In the bond issue, the funds were to be divided three ways. Unfortunately when the construction bids came in, neither the swimming pool nor the performing arts center had sufficient committed funds to complete those parts of the project. So the swimming pool proponents in conjunction with the City Council snookered the performing arts proponents into giving up their share of the funds to complete the pool. Their promise to support funding for a performing arts center in the near future turned out to be an empty promise.

I served on the Community Concerts board of directors for 15 years and I remember times when we had to struggle to find a venue for the shows that we were bringing in. I also remember that we had to pass on some really good shows because the venues we were using could not meet the requirements of the performers — i.e wood floors for dancers, etc. Also, there are other organizations in this area that face similar problems. A dedicated performing arts center is a real need for the community.

Now there is a parcel of land in a good location where a performing arts center would make a great addition to the community. Council members, make good on a long ago promise. The time is now! Consider a performing arts center for the confluence area.

John Troka,

Rifle