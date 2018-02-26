Letter: Consider Mitsch Bush

With so much going on in the news last week, some of you may not have noticed that the U.S. House of Representatives voted to gut the Americans with Disabilities Act. This not only harms our disabled Veterans, but it also harms families with disabled children, those hurt on the job and the elderly.

CD3 Rep. Scott Tipton voted in favor of this gutting — not a surprise considering he's no friend of the needy. It's time we have a representative that fights for and votes for the people in our district. We need a representative who will protect all our neighbors, not a representative that grovels at the feet of big campaign donors.

We as voters are currently in the processes of interviewing for a very important and difficult job: to be our representative in the House. As with any other job, we should be looking for experience, an understanding of what the job entails, and a past track record of success. Being a legislator is a difficult job that requires an intricate understanding of how to craft and pass meaningful legislation with coworkers that benefits constituents. It requires an understanding of local government bodies, experience with avoiding bureaucratic red tape, and a vast knowledge of past and current policy to inform a successful path forward.

Diane Mitsch Bush has worked tirelessly (and quite successfully) as an elected public servant for over a decade to help increase opportunities for all of her constituents, including our children, the disabled and the elderly — to name just a few. She's listened to her voters, earned their trust, and worked on the issues most important to them.

Tricia Farrell

Glenwood Springs