Letter: CORE Act does not propose Wilderness designation on Thompson Divide

"Mesa County's opposition to the CORE Act is a surprise to us for several reasons: First, none of the lands covered by the CORE Act are in Mesa County. Second and specifically to their comments regarding the Thompson Divide, the CORE Act does not propose Wilderness designation for any lands in the Thompson Divide.

What the CORE Act does for the Thompson Divide is provide common-sense provisions to protect ranching, hunting and recreation while protecting its unique landscape and economic benefits for the local communities and our county. At the same time, it respects all valid rights of leaseholders, even offering leaseholders the option to receive credits if they choose not to develop their valid leaseholds. I hope the Mesa County commissioners understand this important distinction and reconsider their position on the CORE Act.

George Newman,

Pitkin County Commissioner