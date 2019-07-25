Letter: Could city spend funds for RFTA study in a better way?

After watching the City Council meeting last week, the councilors are wise to raise questions about the proposed $600,000 Roaring Fork Transportation Authority study. When the recent RFTA tax passed, we were unaware of the additional taxpayer funds needed for planning. The proposal would have the city split the study cost with RFTA — so the city would pay $300,000. Could those city funds be spent in a better way?

Also of concern is the suggestion of compromising our neighborhoods by routing the BRT buses through our neighborhood streets — Blake, Cooper, Colorado and Pitkin Ave — all for the convenience of commuters to Aspen. Why give up our quality of life in our town to accommodate RFTA?

Kris Chadwick,

Glenwood Springs