Letter: Council appointment suggestion

As a result of Ms. Trauger's recent resignation from Glenwood Springs City Council you are in a rather unique position of being allowed to fill the vacant seat with a person of your choosing at your March 1 council meeting. Hopefully, you can come to consensus and avoid a costly (financial and time) public election.

We are lucky to have five competent applicants with two very strong women candidates (Sarah Gordon and Amber Wissing).

The current council (five men and one woman) is not very representative of our present population. As approximately 50 percent of Glenwood Springs is female, (many working women with families and concerns other than downtown economic and personal business issues), I strongly encourage you to vote for Sarah Gordon, as I think she is an excellent candidate. She is a Glenwood Springs native, mother of two children, part-time working environmental consultant with a wide breadth of life and work experience.

M Susan Cashel

Glenwood Springs