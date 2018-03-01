Letter: Council had its chance

Although we are disappointed by City Council's selection to fill the open At Large seat, we are more inspired than ever to demand more diverse and representative voices at the table. This includes supporting and motivating other female candidates of all ages and backgrounds.

As currently designed, City Council is mostly an affluent baby boomer's game — it is a significant time commitment with a small stipend — one that most parents of young children cannot justify in this valley. Against these odds, two youngish mothers threw our hats in and proclaimed, give us a seat at the table.

It's time for diversity and collaboration. Glenwood Springs is 49 percent female, and yet 14 percent of our governing body is female. Glenwood Springs comprises 19 percent non-Caucasian and 32 percent "people of Hispanic or Latino Origin," and yet Council appears to be 100 percent Caucasian. Glenwood Springs is roughly 60 percent people between the ages of 18 and 50, and yet Council only has one Councilor under 50 years old.

When City Council was given a chance to consider what is best for the community at large by selecting a smart candidate to (slightly) better balance Council with equal representation, not only did they reveal how out of touch they are with the people in our community (all 9,614 of us), we speculate they likely showed more concern for their bond-money-dispute strategies.

We are the next generation of leaders, raising the future generations of Glenwood Springs. There is a big local election in 14 months. If you're interested in shifting the power dynamic in this town to one that better represents its citizens — all qualified ages and backgrounds — know that you are not alone and we support you.

Sarah Gordon and Amber Wissing

