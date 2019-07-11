Letter: Council should be focused on Streets First

Three big cheers to Tony Hershey for standing up and representing the true desire of Glenwood’s citizens: fixing the streets. I love the fact that he is rejecting any new shiny nickels and trying to get the council to focus on our rusty old pennies instead.

The town’s streets are beyond horrible. It was a big election topic. And yet, here we go again with “design meetings” and “contractor meetings” and all these expenditures toward a pipe dream called “the confluence.” The city still hasn’t even finished their current shiny nickel — the Seventh Street debacle.

The confluence is not as bad as yet another off-focus topic: Sayre Park. I believe Sayre Park is just fine and dandy, and the city should spend the money on the streets instead. Leave the park alone and get focused on what is truly needed. Streets First.

City Council — please follow Tony’s lead. Focus on the streets. Streets First was a failed tax gimmick — it got rejected because most citizens believe you’ve already got the money needed, but squander it on pet projects like Seventh Street (and now the confluence).

Streets First. That should be the first topic of every council meeting. And new shiny nickel discussions should be banned until a solid Streets First plan is in place. And any council member who wanders off from that path should be called out or recalled. Get with the program and represent your citizens: Streets First.

Thanks again, Tony.

Dave Heyliger

Glenwood Springs