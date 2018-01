Letter: Curtailing solar hope

In the face of his promise for federal tax cuts, Donald Trump has imposed a big one with his tariffs on foreign solar components.

For American solar industries, these components are the essential raw materials upon which their success is based.

There is little chance that these can be produced as availably and economically here, and the added cost will fall directly upon the public.

Worldwide, solar energy is a hope for a safer, healthier future for everyone. Curtailing that hope is a misbegotten thought.

Robert Porath

Boulder