Letter: Defending the sheriff

Wow, this morning I read a host of opinions in regard to Sheriff Vallario's opinion in reference to school shootings, gun control and mental health. Sheriff Vallario was beat up pretty well. I'd like to offer another opinion, most likely won't be popular with some folks, and I'm OK with that.

Sheriff Vallario believes that mental illness might contribute to some of the mass shootings that we've seen in this country. Seems likely, anyone that takes it upon themselves to slaughter innocents, must certainly have some issues.

That being said, it's not an indictment of all people that suffer from mental illness, only the one that seek to murder others. The Garco Sheriff's Office didn't fail to investigate this shooter, it was the F.B.I., why do folks want to hold our local agencies in contempt?

Next is the gun control issue. How will further "gun control" make a difference? We have rightly outlawed robbery, rape, illegal drugs, DUI, all sorts of other crimes, and they haven't stopped. We have law officers to minimize criminal activity. They can't be everywhere all of the time.

The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun, Give our law officers a break, they have a tough job.

Scott Collins

Glenwood Springs