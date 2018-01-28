Letter: Deja vu on amnesty promises

So, CMC wants "meaningful and permanent immigration reform." What does that mean besides amnesty for everyone here illegally? What do we need to change? The over 1 million legal immigrants we allow to become citizens every year are not enough?

Big business and their shills in the liberal drive-by media keep extolling ever more immigration, legal or otherwise. NPR couldn't say an unbiased word about illegal aliens if their license depended on it.

Illegal immigration allows the Roaring Fork Valley to pay non-living wages to worker bees. Aspen gets the half-price labor and down alley gets the barrios where meth and coke and heroin dealers go unreported to police.

Back in '86, Reagan gave amnesty to a couple of million illegal aliens and in exchange we were promised border security. Thirty years later, we have somewhere between 11 million and 20 million illegal aliens and we're supposed to give amnesty to almost 1 million "dreamers" in exchange for border security. Deja vu.

Whether you call the Third World or "poop"-holes, the end result of masses of poor, uneducated migration is a degradation of our quality life. Trump won over the cuckold Clinton because he promised to enforce our immigration laws.

Unless he wants to be a one-term wonder, he'll keep his promise.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle