Letter: Democrats blew it
February 18, 2018
Those dummy Democrats blew it big this time. When The Donald offered the misguidedly generous terms of a path to citizenship for almost 2 million illegal aliens those "progressive prodigies" turned it down out of hand.
Had they accepted, the Dems could have driven a giant wedge between Trump and most of the GOP.
It would have infuriated his loyal base. No Republican is going to create a bloc of 2 million future Democrat voters.
Maybe the "dreamers" get legal status and those that served in the military would earn a path to citizenship. But we should never reward those who break our laws with precious U.S. citizenship.
By the way, are the pollsters spewing those low Trump approval ratings the same bozos that said he didn't have a snowball's chance in hell of winning the presidency?
Bruno Kirchenwitz
