Letter: Diane, for public lands

The value of public lands in Colorado was highlighted in an excellent article published Sunday, May 13, in the Montrose Daily Press. The fate of public lands, under debate for years, is one of the most important issues in the race for the 3rd Congressional District 3.

Our current Representative, Scott Tipton, advocates for the sale of public lands. The oil/gas industry, regardless of access via leasing agreements, lead the movement.

Eighty percent of the public lands in Colorado are within the CD3 boundaries. We are fortunate to live just a few hours, or even minutes, away from all that public lands offer. Many Americans may only visit Colorado once in a lifetime, but the joy and wonder experienced creates lasting memories. Do we not owe it to all Americans, even those not yet born, to protect these lands from any development?

There are many issues involved in the mid-term election, but none so under the influence of one Congressional District as the future of public lands. Needing to be the stewards for all Americans on this issue, there is only one candidate with the dedication, experience, and passion to represent us in keeping public lands public.

That candidate is Diane Mitsch Bush. She was Conservation Colorado's 2017 Legislator of the Year for her dedication to our environment. She was also just endorsed by Colorado's former Governor, Bill Ritter, who is currently the Director of the Center for the New Energy Economy at Colorado State University. In Ritter's words, "Diane is the pioneering, forward-thinking, environmental steward we need to protect our home, Colorado's way of living, and our economic foundation." I urge all to visit DianeforColorado.com to learn more about Diane. Help protect public lands by voting for Diane Mitsch Bush in the June Primary election.

Jane Errion

