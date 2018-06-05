Letter: Diane’s my pick

Why I'm Voting for Diane Mitsch Bush in the Congressional Democratic Primary:

Civil rights, human rights, and the rule of law, as well as the norms of decency and civility, have taken a beating under the Republican-enabled Trump administration. Unlike Scott Tipton, Diane Mitsch Bush would counter this historic decline on every front.

I've heard Diane and her principal primary opponent, Karl Hanlon, speak and have studied their websites. It's clear to me that Diane would be the most effective representative of our district in Congress and the candidate most likely to defeat Tipton.

Among the distinguished Colorado citizens endorsing Diane are former Governor Bill Ritter, former Senator and Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar, and former Senator Mark Udall. Salazar praised Diane's ability to bring "people of all political stripes to the table for common sense legislation that benefits her constituents."

Udall explained better than I can:

"Diane has proven to voters that she is their progressive champion and has an incredible ability to unite competing factions for positive change. It'll take unwavering commitment, integrity, and an understanding of the way forward to undo the damage caused by the Trump administration. … Diane is honest, trustworthy and dedicated to public service — a breath of fresh air for the people of the 3rd Congressional District. I could not imagine a more qualified candidate. … Diane is the one we need to bring the 3rd Congressional District back under Democratic leadership."

Edward Packard

Durango