Letter: Diane’s the ‘real deal’

Colorado primary ballots should be arriving in your mailbox any day now, and primary election day is Tuesday, June 26. This year, both affiliated and unaffiliated voters are eligible to vote in the primary. As you consider the candidates for our 3rd Congressional District, I urge you to vote for Diane Mitsch Bush.

I've had the opportunity to meet Diane and hear her speak several times. She is impressive and inspiring, a person of integrity and character. Diane was elected twice as Routt County commissioner and three times as state representative. She is well-informed and experienced in addressing the issues facing Coloradans and is a tenacious fighter for Democratic priorities.

Here are a few of the many reasons why I'm voting for Diane:

Diane stands strong for expanding economic and educational opportunities, helping small businesses create jobs to improve economic circumstances for all citizens. She wants to invest in public education and protect college students from drowning in student loan debt. Diane is committed to ensuring that everyone has affordable health care and believes that health care is a right, not a privilege. She affirms a woman's right to control her own reproductive health, and will work for increased funding for mental health care and drug treatment programs.

Diane is deeply committed to protecting our environment, public lands and wildlife habitat, and she's even been recognized for her work. She was Conservation Colorado's Legislator of the Year last year, and Bill Ritter, our former governor and the current director of the Center for the New Energy Economy at Colorado State University, just endorsed Diane and calls her "the pioneering, forward-thinking, environmental steward we need to protect our home, Colorado's way of living, and our economic foundation." She also understands the need to invest in transportation, water and broadband infrastructure and is a tireless supporter of local agriculture. She makes decisions based on science, not ideology.

Immigration reform is one of Diane's top priorities and you can count on her to work across the aisle to pass a clean Dream Act and build a path to education and citizenship for the young people who were brought here as children. Diane respects and values the diversity of our citizens and will protect our civil and human rights regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or national origin.

Diane Mitsch Bush is the real deal. She walks the talk and knows what it takes to win elections in a diverse district such as ours. She is our best chance to unseat Scott Tipton and she's the honest, transparent public servant that we desperately need. I hope you'll join me in voting for Diane Mitsch Bush for CD3.

Stacey Weiss

Aspen