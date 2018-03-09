Letter: Dig daylight saving time

Daylight saving time is wonderful. On June 21, the sun would rise at 4:42 a.m. and set at 7:40 p.m. if we stayed on standard time. With daylight saving time, on June 21 the sun rises at 5:42 a.m. and sets at 8:40 p.m. I like daylight saving time.

Paul Owens

Glenwood Springs