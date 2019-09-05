Letter: Do more for Alzheimer’s research

Every 65 seconds someone in this country develops Alzheimer’s disease. I know how devastating it is for the person living with it and everyone around them. My parents spent 10 years of their lives uprooting everything they had built to care for my grandparents. Missed college graduations, birthdays, family vacations, and true choice for a full decade of their lives.

Today, there are 73,000 Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s, and without medical breakthroughs that number is expected to grow by 26 percent within the next decade.

We need to accelerate research now to ensure no family must endure what mine has. This is also a financial issue for all of us. Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the nation $290 billion this year, with two-thirds of that cost borne by the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Congress can help Colorado families struggling with Alzheimer’s and taxpayers by supporting a $350 million increase in the National Institutes of Health budget for Alzheimer’s and other dementias research next year. Thank you Congressman Scott Tipton for actively supporting legislation that helps Alzheimer’s families in the past and considering the value of this investment in our future — to create a world without Alzheimer’s.

Meaghan Ziegler

Carbondale