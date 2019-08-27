Letter: Do the right thing and drive 25

Integrity can’t be legislated. It can only be instilled, taught and modeled. Just because one can — or can get away with — doing something, doesn’t mean one should.

For example (and there are oh, so many!), consider the Take A Minute campaign. There are many reasons to slow down In town (safety, noise levels, stress-reduction), but chief among them is the fact that the speed limit is 25 mph. Period.

Do the right thing and drive 25! It’s a wonderful feeling to do the right thing. Imagine how righteous you’ll feel as you calmly cruise Grand Avenue at 25 mph. And, yes, it’s perfectly acceptable to brag a bit and encourage your friends and coworkers to follow your glowing example. Try it!

Jan Krische

Glenwood Springs