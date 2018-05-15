Letter: Doctors kill more than guns do

I notice the good doctor (Feinsinger column 5/15) doesn't mention that there are 250,000 deaths per year because of medical malpractice. Maybe doctors should be labeled "as a public health epidemic."

In fact, doctors kill 2,450 percent more people than guns. He also doesn't mention that 60 percent of gun deaths are suicides. About 3 percent are accidental deaths (less than 1,000). About 34 percent of deaths (just over 11,000 in both 2010 and 2011) make up the remainder of gun deaths.

Of those gun deaths, 80 percent are tied to gang violence. That means that there were just 2,200 non gang-related firearm murders in both years in a country of over 300 million people and 250 million guns. And where do those gangs exist? Mostly in cities run by liberals that have the highest amount of gun control in the nation.

The only "epidemic" we face is good-intentioned authoritarians with no respect for liberty or freedom who wish to wage a personal vendetta. This opinion is not about safety, it is about control, as none of the mentioned ideas would have a significant effect.

The Constitution was designed to protect individual rights from the tyranny of the majority; those that claim the Constitution is "open to interpretation" are trying to circumvent those protections. If fools like Feinsinger want to change the 2nd, the proper way to do so is by the Amendment process. And, yes, you can yell "fire" in a crowded theater and not be prosecuted by the government, but if someone is injured because of the panic you create, you will be held liable.

"Foolish liberals who are trying to read the Second Amendment out of the Constitution by claiming it's not an individual right or that it's too much of a public safety hazard, don't see the danger in the big picture. They're courting disaster by encouraging others to use the same means to eliminate portions of the Constitution they don't like."

— Alan M. Dershowitz

Joe Blanc

Silt