Letter: Does CPW favor out-of-state hunters?

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has work to do. I and a group of locals were ready at the leftover application time on the CPW website. As we raced the clock to get through the computer steps, the current list showed tags available. Working quickly through the licensing system, the final step to proceed was “residency.” As a life-long resident, do I go straight to the bottom of the queue because my tag is cheaper than an out of state hunter?

Money talks, I guess. I hope CPW can honor local interests over financial gain.

Mike Manuppella

Rifle