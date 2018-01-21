Letter: Don’t develop South Canyon hot springs

I was dismayed to read in Saturday's paper that yet another one of Glenwood Springs' beautiful, natural attractions is being considered for development.

While I know that our town's economy is driven by tourism, the South Canyon pools have been a local treasure for decades. This is the only undeveloped hot springs that can be accessed legally in Glenwood, and to develop it would deny local community members who consistently serve the tourism industry a deserved respite from the intense development that has been sweeping this valley.

The current atmosphere of the pools is certainly a subjective matter, and the so called "sketchiness" and "seedy" nature of pool visitors is a reflection of elitist, upper-class judgments that have no place in an area where all kinds of users seek peace and relaxation. For folks who want a hot springs experience free of dirt and naked bodies, there are many options from Glenwood to Avalanche Ranch.

However, there are many of us who feel that the opportunity to soak in the amazing thermal outputs that this valley has to offer is a gift from Nature. For those of us unwilling or unable to pay up to two hours worth of hard labor for a soak, we hope that the city can respect and protect our access to this serene, wild and unregulated environment where we can relax with a diverse group of people who share in the mentality that South Canyon should be available for free and unrestricted enjoyment by the public.

As this valley continues to grow in residents and tourism, I hope that we can avoid turning over all of our natural treasures to development tycoons at the expense of nature-loving lower income folks and locals who live here to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of these mountains that we all love.

Kelsey Bohanon

