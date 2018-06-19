Letter: Don’t spoil North Landing gift

The current City Council is acting more like businessmen than "city fathers." The citizens of Glenwood Springs were gifted the fully landscaped "North Landing Park" from the state of Colorado. It will be the only "public space" north of the river on Sixth Street and the last link in the chain of urban parks starting at Sayre Park. Council is currently looking for a developer to buy this public asset. They want to change the building size standard and not require parking. Council does not want the space to become a "park."

The next 20 years will see the major redevelopment of Sixth Street with lodging, retail, housing and restaurants. The North Glenwood residential area will continue to gentrify and have more density. The central location with direct access to Seventh Street will spur development with or without "North Landing" being privately owned.

If left as a "park," the area will be enjoyed by generations of residents and tourists. There is no going back.

There seems to be an attitude within council to limit the amount of "public space" that could become "a de facto gathering area." This may be an unspoken bias word for "the homeless." Parks are indeed gathering areas that are owned by the citizens. Parks are our open space for kids to play, families to gather and places for community events.

"City fathers" should act in the long-term interest of current and future citizens. If council continues to move forward with the sale, citizens should have the opportunity to vote on this once-in-a-lifetime gift from CDOT.

Chuck Peterson

