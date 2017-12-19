Letter: Dump the tax scam

Dec. 16 marks the 244th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party — a pivotal day in the history of our country. This movement was fueled by a deep-seated and immense frustration that erupted into a rebellious action to dump tea from the British East Indian Co. into Boston Harbor. The battle cry then was "no taxation without representation."

Two hundred and forty-four years later a similar frustration has been brewing — shared by many of us who feel slighted by the increasing inequality of income and inequality of wealth. Such a concentration of wealth evident today, also leads to a concentration of political power — a form of democracy our founding fathers took great efforts to avoid. We are now under siege by "under representation" as evidenced by the introduction of a deeply flawed tax scam that clearly will benefit a very small segment of our population at the expense of the vast majority of Americans for generations to come.

Now is the time to Dump the Tax Scam. To take advantage of the democracy our country was founded on, call your representatives today and have your voice be heard. Now is the time for us to unite and share in our prosperity. @sharedprosperit

Jim Coddington III, MS

Carbondale