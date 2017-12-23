Letter: E. Dene Moore thanks

This is a special thank you to the wonderful staff of E. Dene Moore in Rifle. My mother, Lorraine Guy, who has recently passed away at just days before her 101st birthday, was a resident of E. Dene Moore for many years, and the quality of her last years were some of the best years she ever had, just because of the caring, nurturing nature of the various nurses, therapists, kitchen staff, office staff, and on and on.

Just too many to name individually, but you know who you are. With her accelerating dementia, her personality became more and more difficult, but none of you hesitated, faltered or turned away from caring for her to the absolute best of your abilities. Thank you, thank you all.

All of you are why E. Dene Moore is considered the top-rated nursing home in western Colorado. My mother was very lucky to reside there for so long.

Bob Thrower

Silt