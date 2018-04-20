Letter: Early July 4th vets invite

Attention all veterans. The town of Redstone and the Redstone Community Association would like to invite you to be a part of our annual 4th of July parade honoring those who have served their country in the military.

If you have kept all or part of your uniform please wear it to represent the branch you served in.

We will have a float for those of us who would rather ride than walk the parade route. The parade begins at noon so we would ask all who will be participating to meet in the lower Redstone Inn parking lot at 11:30 a.m.

This is an early notice so that you can plan ahead to be here with us. I'll have some updates as we get closer to the 4th. I hope as many as possible of my fellow vets can plan to be here.

Skip Bell

Redstone