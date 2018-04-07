Letter: Easy enviro choice

I think we all realize that the 2018 general election is going to be a consequential one for many reasons. Of particular concern to me is the way the current administration is throwing years of progress on environmental issues away and putting our clean air and water, as well as our public lands, at risk.

Those of us surrounded by the awesome grandeur of Colorado, not least our own White River National Forest, surely deserve better for not just for us us, but for our kids, our grandkids and beyond.

In that context, I hope that on Nov. 6, voters will carefully weigh the words — but more importantly actions — of the candidates for the 3rd Congressional District.

On the one hand is incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton, who scores a lowly 6 percent with the League of Conservation Voters. He voted "anti-environment" on 28 of some 30 pieces of environmental legislation in the House last year. And that was no one-off … it was consistent with his lifetime voting record of putting special interests first ahead of us and our environment. His position is clear.

On the other hand, voters can choose to elect Diane Mitsch Busch. In 2017, she was voted "Legislator of the Year" by Conservation Colorado. She has a record of fighting oil and gas lobbyists. She has protected our lands as a rural county planning commissioner for 10 years.

Crucially to my mind, Diane believes in evidence-based policy making that brings together strong environmental policies AND support for economic growth and good jobs.

Looked at that way, the voters of the 3rd Congressional District really have an easy choice in November.

Adam Quinton

Edwards